Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Speaks Out For The First Time Since Home Burglary

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the victim of a recent home invasion.

According to local news affiliate KOCO 5, around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday (Oct.29), Nichols Hills police officers responded to a burglary at the home located “in a neighborhood near Northwest 63rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.”

The home invasion occurred during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 127-108 win over the Washington Wizards.

“The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival,” police told The Associated Press. “While no arrests have been made, there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger.”

SGA spoke for the first time about the horrifying incident.

"Long story short, everybody's safe, and that's all that really matters in the whole thing," Gilgeous-Alexander said over the weekend. "Everything else can come and go. My loved ones are safe, so I'm OK. I'm happy. Thank you."

This latest incident continued a troubling trend of professional athletes becoming prime targets for home robbery rings that have impacted players across the NFL, NBA, and NHL. The criminal operations often used athletes' playing schedules, timing their break-ins for when the players are guaranteed to be away during games. Recent high-profile victims include NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow, as well as NBA players such as Luka Dončić and Bobby Portis have been victimized by robberies.

In December, the FBI issued a release warning the players about the disturbing trend.

“These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash,” the FBI said in a bulletin.