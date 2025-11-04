Kevin Durant Never Wants To Get Married
Kevin Durant is not planning on getting married.
During an episode of Bobbi Althoff’s podcast, “Not This Again” Durant shared why prospects of marriage are not appealing to him.
“I think divorce is actually more of a realistic… ‘cause I mean, the percentage is higher,” said Durant.“That's not good odds.”
Althoff pointed out that Durant takes on worse odds as a basketball player.
“Yeah. But still, that's like banking on the rest, like, forever though. … I don't know if I want to take those odds,” Durant responded.
“It's just like the word ‘marriage’ that I get, but it's more so like what that relationship is like,” Durant clarified. “Do I want to be with this somebody every day? Hang with the same person every day?”
Durant also said that he never imagined himself as a groom in a wedding.
“I never really dreamt of having a wedding day,” Durant explained. “It was never really when I go to weddings. It's like, ‘Oh, this is cool. This is dope. This is cool.’ ” But, he added, “It's not like it needs to happen in my mind.”
Durant did leave the door of long-term commitment slightly ajar.
“I'm open-minded,” Durant said, “I'm sure that may happen. I'm not closing the door or nothing — but I'm not expecting it. That's all I'm saying.”
While he may not ever commit to a long-term relationship, his devotion to the game of basketball is unquestioned. In her first year with Houston Rockets the 37-year old is averaging 27.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game to begin the 2025-2026 season. The Rockets are 4-2 this season.