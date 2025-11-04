Kevin Durant Never Wants To Get Married

Kevin Durant is not planning on getting married.

During an episode of Bobbi Althoff’s podcast, “ Not This Again ” Durant shared why prospects of marriage are not appealing to him.

“I think divorce is actually more of a realistic… ‘cause I mean, the percentage is higher,” said Durant.“That's not good odds.”

Althoff pointed out that Durant takes on worse odds as a basketball player.

“Yeah. But still, that's like banking on the rest, like, forever though. … I don't know if I want to take those odds,” Durant responded.

“It's just like the word ‘marriage’ that I get, but it's more so like what that relationship is like,” Durant clarified. “Do I want to be with this somebody every day? Hang with the same person every day?”

Durant also said that he never imagined himself as a groom in a wedding.

“I never really dreamt of having a wedding day,” Durant explained. “It was never really when I go to weddings. It's like, ‘Oh, this is cool. This is dope. This is cool.’ ” But, he added, “It's not like it needs to happen in my mind.”

Durant did leave the door of long-term commitment slightly ajar.

“I'm open-minded,” Durant said, “I'm sure that may happen. I'm not closing the door or nothing — but I'm not expecting it. That's all I'm saying.”