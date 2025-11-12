Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder After Celebrity-Boxing Shooting

Antonio Brown, the former NFL wide receiver once considered among the game’s elite, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder this week after a shooting incident following a celebrity-boxing match in May .

According to court filings, Brown is accused of firing two shots with one bullet grazing the victim’s neck. Brown was reportedly involved in a fight with several men before the alleged shooting occurred. The former Pittsburgh Steeler has hired attorney Mark Eiglarsh to represent him ahead of the trial. Eiglarsh told TMZ Sports he took the case because he “passionately believes in Brown’s defense,” adding that the incident stemmed from an altercation at a celebrity event hosted by streamer Adin Ross.

Brown has had several run-ins with the law since leaving football. In fact, his departure from football created headlines after he abruptly left the field leaving his gear and walking off in uniform. He would later issue an apology to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization and the fans.

In 2020, Brown was involved in an altercation with a moving truck driver in which Brown reportedly threw a rock at the driver’s truck and then reportedly assaulted the driver. Brown was sued and as a part of his plea agreement, “ he was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation, anger management, community service” and was issued a stay away order from the driver and the moving company.

Brown has also faced several domestic disputes including an incident in Jan. 2023 in which an arrest warrant for domestic battery was issued after an alleged dispute with the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss. The warrant was later dropped after Kyriss declined to press charges.

As Brown awaits trial in Miami, with his extradition from Dubai and transfer from New Jersey already complete, Brown could be in front of a judge soon for a bond hearing. Since the incident, Brown has been living in Dubai. After the incident, Brown took to social media to claim self-defense claiming that he was “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” the Associated Press reports.