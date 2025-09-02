Naomi Osaka Dominates Coco Gauff to Advance in the US Open

In what was arguably the most highly anticipated matchup of the US Open so far, Naomi Osaka eliminated Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach her first major quarterfinal in almost five years.

Throughout the matchup, Osaka was composed and played with joy as she handily defeated Gauff, whose constant errors became her undoing, and she could never get her footing.

Osaka worked her game plan to perfection as she used her forehand, her strength, to target Gauff’s forehand, her weakness.

During her post-match interview, the four-time Grand Slam champion was overcome with emotion.

“I’m a little sensitive, and I don’t want to cry, but, honestly, I just had so much fun out here,” Osaka said.

“I was in the stands like two months after I gave birth to my daughter, watching Coco. I just really wanted an opportunity to come out here and play,” Osaka continued. “This is my favorite court in the world, and it means so much for me to be back here.”

After taking time off to have her first child, Osaka is playing her best tennis in years.

“This is kind of uncharted territory at this point in my career,” said Osaka, “I’m just enjoying it. I’m having fun. I’m able to play against the best players in the world.”

Speaking to reporters, Gauff shared her thoughts on the match.

“She forced me to earn every point out there today,” Gauff said.

“After the match, I was really disappointed. Kind of broke down to my team,” Gauff said. “Then, hearing their perspectives and everything, it definitely is a lot of positive things.”