Former First Lady Michelle Obama and NBA star Chris Paul celebrate National Black Voter Day
09/14/2023
Obama and Paul spotlight the power of Black voters--and the importance of showing up for every election, every time.
Vice President Kamala Harris Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of The CBC On National Black Voter Day
Harris brings attention to the onslaught of attacks made to disqualify the Black vote and how the Congressional Black Caucus has done over the years to protect it.
09/16/2021
