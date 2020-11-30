20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
08/06/2025
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
Performance
05:04
PJ Morton, Shanice and More Smash the Soul Cypher 2020Soul Train Awards 2020
Iconic stars Stokley, Shanice, Chante Moore and PJ Morton restore to its rightful place with their Soul Cypher 2020 vocals.
11/30/2020
Exclusive
21:11
Soulful Gospel, Pt. 1BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Check out this praise and worship music video playlist featuring Le'Andria Johnson, PJ Morton, Kelly Price, James Fortune and Erica Campbell.
11/09/2023
Exclusive
21:11
Soulful Gospel, Pt. 2BET Soul Train Awards 2023
Dive into this playlist featuring music videos from popular contemporary gospel artists, including PJ Morton, Erica Campbell, Tauren Wells and James Fortune.
11/09/2023
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
