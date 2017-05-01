Did Kendrick Lamar Release Two Albums on the Low?

While Kung Fu Kenny debunked such an eager rumor on Twitter , saying simply, "None is coming," regarding the follow-up collection of new music, fans began noticing that perhaps the album was a double album in and of itself after all.

Following the release of Kendrick Lamar 's highly anticipated DAMN. album , a comprehensive fan theory surfaced that inspired a slew of rumors that the Compton rapper would be following up the project with a second release on Easter Sunday.

As broken down during an in-depth feature on Ambrosia for Heads, when you listen to the 14-track album backward, the project takes on an entirely new meaning, building the argument that perhaps we did get that second album we were asking for this whole time and it was right in front of us all along.

Lamar further supported this concept during his sit-down with Zane Lowe, consciously and carefully dodging the question,"Is it the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning?"

Once confronted by such a question, Lamar responds by saying, "I can't tell you that. That's what I can't tell you. Come on, now. That's the whole thing!"

With fans poised with their own option of how to listen to the project, DAMN. leaves us all with different ways to experience and digest the material. Regardless of whether or not these "two albums" arrived in the way fans were anticipating or not, Lamar is right about one thing: this definitely will be an album we'll still be talking about for the next 20 years. He really is on another level.

Take a look at Ambrosia for Heads''s detailed analysis of DAMN. here.