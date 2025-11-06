Ex-NBA Player Tony Allen Arrested On Drug Charges

Former Memphis Grizzlies star Tony Allen was arrested on drug charges in Poinsett County, Arkansas, on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, a vehicle driven by William Hatton of Memphis was pulled over by law enforcement officers on Interstate 555, which is about 50 miles northwest of Memphis.

When police searched the car, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said “a package of leafy substance, later identified as marijuana,” was found on Allen's person. Additionally, a cigarette box with a powdery substance was found and identified as cocaine.

Allen is facing two charges -- one count of possession of less than two grams of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug and one count of possession of less than four ounces of a Schedule 4 drug, according to online court records.

This is Allen’s latest run-in with the law. In 2023, he was arrested for his role in a scheme to defraud the NBA’s health and welfare benefits plan. Allen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and paid back most of the $420,000 he illegally received before he was charged and was sentenced to community service and supervision instead of jail time.

Drafted 25th overall by the Boston Celtics in 2004, "The Grindfather” spent his first six seasons with the team, contributing significantly to their 2008 NBA Championship as a key defensive reserve. During his time with the Memphis Grizzlies (2010–2017), he became the heart and soul of the team's renowned "Grit and Grind" identity.