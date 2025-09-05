The Philadelphia Eagles Weather the Storm, Top Dallas Cowboys in Wild Season Opener

The NFL season got off to a bang on Thursday night, and one of the league’s best rivalries was renewed as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys 24-20.

On Banner Night, the game got off to a wild start. Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren suffered a knee injury during the kickoff. Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first play of the game.

“One of the officials observed him spitting on an opponent,” referee Shawn Smith told a pool reporter. “It’s a disqualifiable foul in the game. It’s a non-football act.”

But when additional camera angles showed Prescott first spitting in the direction of Carter, Smith admitted that he made a “mistake.”

Following the preliminary activities, a hotly contested battle ensued that showed the offensive and defensive prowess of both squads.

The Micah Parson -less Cowboys marched the ball down the field, capping off their opening drive with a goal-line touchdown by running back Javonte Williams.

On the Eagles’ opening drive, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts responded with a touchdown of his own.

With inclement weather threatening to be a factor, the game was suspended around 10:25 p.m. ET due to lightning in the area. The delay would last for more than an hour.

When the game continued, the Cowboys were down four points in the fourth quarter on 4th and 3. Prescott threw a ball that went right through CeeDee Lamb’s hands, a common theme for Cowboys receivers who dropped several passes.

Following the game, Hurts spoke about the importance of winning the season opener against the Cowboys.

“It means everything to come out and start strong,” Hurts told the NBC broadcast.

“It’s a new team, it’s a new journey, and we got tested tonight. They played a hell of a game,” continued. “We know how they are when Dak (Prescott) is back and they got their crew all together, so a lot of respect for that team on the other side.”

“So we just gotta clean up some things and play better football, but it’s always good to say that and find a way to win.”

Hurts ended the game throwing for 152 yards, adding 62 yards on the ground, and scoring two touchdowns.