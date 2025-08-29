Micah Parsons Traded to Green Bay Packers in Blockbuster Deal

The Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys saga is officially over.

According to CBS Sports, Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler and a generational talent, was traded by the Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers in a move that has stunned the NFL world. In return, the Cowboys received two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Upon arriving in Green Bay, Parsons will agree to a four-year, $188 million deal with $136 million guaranteed that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $47 million per year.

Following the trade, Parsons shared a message on social media thanking the Cowboys fans.

“Cowboys Nation Growing up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, I was one of the few kids in my neighborhood who cheered for the Dallas Cowboys . Nearly everyone around supported the Eagles , but I always believed in the star,” his post read. “To wear the blue and white at Penn State and then carry those same colors into the NFL as a Cowboys, it was more than a dream, it was destiny."

"This is a sad day, but not a bitter one," he wrote. "Thank you, Cowboys Nation, for every cheer, every moment, and every ounce of love you showed me. Wearing the star has been the honor of my life."

In a press conference following the trade, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained his rationale for making the deal.

"I want to tell you that I really like Micah," Jones said. "I appreciate the years, four years that we've had him here. And he's a great player. and so we are very appreciative of the fact that he's a great player.vThere's not an ounce of vindictiveness, there's no bad feelings on my part about the fact that we didn't come together on an agreement.”

The stunning trade brings an end to the standoff between Parsons and the Cowboys that has dominated the preseason.

Back in July, BET reported that Parsons first began to express his frustrations with his contract negotiations when his peers such as standout Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt received new deals.

"When you go around the league and you see these other teams taking care of their best guys…I see T.J. got taken care of. Maxx [Crosby] got taken care of. Myles [Garrett] got taken care of,” Parsons said at the time.

Tensions accelerated when Parsons demanded a trade from the Cowboys.

"I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys," Parsons wrote on social media. "My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally."

Even with his request, with many believing that the two sides would eventually come to terms on a new deal including Jones.

"I would say to our fans, don't lose any sleep over this," Jones said.

In his remarkable career, Parsons has been named to the Pro Bowl each of his first four seasons. Parsons and Green Bay Packers legend Reggie White are the only players with at least 12 sacks in each of their first four seasons.