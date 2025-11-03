Ja Morant Suspended After Blasting Grizzlies’ Coaching Staff

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been suspended for one game because of conduct detrimental to the team.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Morant is having severe disagreements with Memphis head coach Tuomas Iisalo.

“Morant’s suspension comes as a result of Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo challenging Morant's leadership and effort in a postgame exchange after loss to the Lakers on Friday night -- to which Morant responded in a tone deemed inappropriate, sources said,“ Charania tweeted.

Iisalo briefly addressed the suspension on Sunday.

"The organization made a decision that aligns with our standards," Iisalo said. "The rest of the group, we are fully focused on the Raptors today, and then look forward to Ja rejoining the team and moving on."

Morant expressed his frustration with his role in the team in a brief exchange with the media following the Grizzlies' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

When asked about what took place in the game, Morant had a terse response.

"According to [the coaching staff], probably won't play me, honestly," Morant said. "That's basically what the message was. It's cool."

Morant also told reporters to "go ask the coaching staff" when asked to further explain his performance.

During the game, Morant only scored eight points and seemed disengaged from the rest of the team. While on the sidelines, Morant can be seen standing far away from his teammates and the Grizzlies.

On Prime Video’s broadcast, studio analyst Blake Griffin shared his thoughts on Morant’s performance.

“For a guy that’s making $40 million and needs to be the leader of the team, I just don’t love it,” Griffin explained. “I don’t know if he was not feeling well, if he’s hurt. But that, to me, is a very bad sign and is something that … has to change.”

While he’s appeared in all six of the Grizzlies' games so far this year, he has not played more than 31 minutes, 3 in any of them.