The driver responsible for the crash that killed Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates has pleaded guilty to three counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, bringing a step toward closure in a case that devastated the communities across Maryland and the NFL.

According to court documents , Cori Clingman, 25, entered the plea Friday in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, admitting to being intoxicated when her car struck another vehicle carrying Jackson, Isaiah Hazel, and Anthony Lytton Jr. on July 6, 2024. Prosecutors said Clingman was driving at a high speed and attempted to change lanes when her car collided with Jackson’s Dodge Charger and another vehicle.

BET contacted a member of the Jackson family for a comment on Clingman’s plea but they declined to comment at this time.

Under the plea deal, prosecutors are recommending a five-year sentence for each count, with all but three years suspended meaning Clingman is likely to serve about three years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2026.

Jackson, who was 24, had just begun his NFL career after being selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft . Known for his perseverance, he worked his way from community college football to the University of Oregon and ultimately to the NFL – a journey that made him a symbol of persistence and hope.

In the months since his death, Jackson’s family has honored his spirit through the creation of the Khyree Jackson Foundation , an organization dedicated to uplifting youth athletes and students through mentorship, scholarships and outreach.

One of his cornerstone programs, “Khyree’s Locker of Hope,” is a mobile locker filled with football equipment and resources that travel to underserved communities. The foundation, launched in partnership with the Minnesota Vikings , aims to inspire young people to dream boldly – just as Jackson did.

For the Black sports community, Jackson’s story carries layers of pain and pride – a tragic reminder of how quickly life can change, and a testament to how legacy can endure through action.