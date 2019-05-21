3-on-3 Celebrity Basketball Tournament Announcement

LIL REL HOWERY, YFN LUCCI, TREVOR JACKSON, THE GAME, MILES BROWN, A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, TANK AND MORETO PARTICIPATE IN THE BET EXPERIENCE ALL NEW

3-ON-3 CELEBRITY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

For the First Time Ever Four Teams Will Play for a Chance to Win $50K for a Charity of Choice

Los Angeles, (May 21, 2019)– BET announced that Lil Rel Howery, The Game, YFN Lucci, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tank, Miles Brown, Trevor Jackson, YBN Cordae, Rapsody, Eric Bellinger, Sammieand more will be participating in this year’s highly anticipated BET Experience 3-on-3 Celebrity Basketball Tournament, taking place BET Experience Weekend at L.A. LIVE, Saturday, June 22. NBA veteransDoug Christie and Allan Houston join the star-studded lineup, alongside 3x Drew League MVP Franklin “Frank Nitty” Session. Rounding out the team lineups are stars of BET’s hottest, new series Boomerangand Games People Play, Tequan Richmond, Leland B. Martin and Jackie Long with performances byKatlyn Nichols from BET’s acclaimed-series American Soul, with more names to be announced.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, four star-studded teams representing BET, PUMA, FISLL, and EMPIRE will play for a charity of their choice with the winning team taking home a $50k prize for their respective charity. This year’s charities include Moms of Black Boys United (MOBB), and The FISLL Project, with additional charities to be announced.

The BETX 3-on-3 Celebrity Basketball Tournament tips off at 11:00 a.m. PST on Saturday, June 22, 2019, and is sponsored by Ashley Home Furniture. Tickets are exclusively available for purchase by downloading the BET Experience 2019 App at BETExperience.com/app.

Ticket packages are now available for the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE and are better than ever. In addition to incredible seats for STAPLES Center shows, three levels of BETX VIP Packages (Gold Plus is sold out) offer guests the only opportunity to purchase tickets to the highly anticipated BET Awards, broadcast live from Microsoft Theater. Full package amenities and pricing for the Diamond, Platinum, and Gold packages can be found by visiting https://www.betexperience.com or by calling (877) 234-8425.

About The BET Experience App:

The BET Experience App is your interactive personal guide that takes you inside every installation, performance, and celebrity pop-up during BET Awards Weekend. Custom alerts let you stay up to date on all BET FanFest show schedules in real-time, celebrity meet & greets and other surprises throughout the ultimate four-day event. Go to the Apple Store or Google Play and download the BET Experience app today! Available on iOS & Android. Download it at BETExperience.com/app.

About BET Networks

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)(NASDAQ:VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 85 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, France and South Korea. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.