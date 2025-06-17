Pepsi Experience at BET Experience
06/24/2025
At the 2025 BET Experience, Pepsi pulled up with a bold challenge — and the crowd was ready! We let the people decide which Zero Sugar hits harder… and the verdict? Pepsi Zero Sugar is the better tasting Zero. Take the challenge yourself and see what the hype is about.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
07:09
BETX Main Stage Day 2
Performance and interviews with Laila, Bia, LaRussell, Khalan FrFr
06/17/2025
07:06
BETX Beauty Village: Sistas Salon Day 2 Highlights
Sistas Cast Meet & Greet & Panel Day 2 Highlights
06/23/2025
01:00
Pepsi Experience at BET Experience
At the 2025 BET Experience, Pepsi pulled up with a bold challenge — and the crowd was ready! We let the people decide which Zero Sugar hits harder… and the verdict? Pepsi Zero Sugar is the better tasting Zero. Take the challenge yourself and see what the hype is about.
06/24/2025
11:06
BETX: Roots Picnic "Class of '95" at the Hollywood Bowl
1995. The year the sound shifted. The mic became mythic. And a generation of emcees, lyricists, and producers redefined the culture—one bar and beat at a time. Now, thirty years later… The legendary Roots crew brings together the architects of that golden year— Artists who didn’t just drop albums... They dropped classics. BET Experience grants you access behind the scenes of this moment in hip hop history. This isn’t just a concert. It’s a reunion of icons. A celebration of the music that made us—and still moves us.
06/24/2025
Exclusive
01:00
Pepsi Experience at BET Experience
At the 2025 BET Experience, Pepsi pulled up with a bold challenge — and the crowd was ready! We let the people decide which Zero Sugar hits harder… and the verdict? Pepsi Zero Sugar is the better tasting Zero. Take the challenge yourself and see what the hype is about.
06/24/2025
Exclusive
01:55
Burger King brought the heat to the BET Experience
Burger King brought the heat to the BET Experience BK Block Party
06/24/2025
02:43
BET Current: Black Women's Health Crisis, Quinta's Privacy Plea & Tupac's Ashes
From the alarming rise in uterine cancer among Black women to Quinta Brunson speaking out on her divorce going public, and Suge Knight’s wild Tupac ashes claim—BET Current dives into the headlines.
07/02/2025
01:30
The Impact Report: Brain‑Dead Pregnancy and Voting Rights Battles
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
07/03/2025
02:57
BET Current: Venus Opens Up on Fibroids, Essence Fest Faces Heat, and Chris Paul Eyes Retirement
Venus Williams gets candid about years of fibroid pain, Essence Festival defends Lauryn Hill after a late set sparks backlash, and NBA legend Chris Paul hints he’s playing his final season.
07/08/2025
01:38
The Impact Report: An Update on Flint’s Water Crisis, Black Land Loss, and Reproductive Justice
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
07/11/2025
02:34
BET Current: ICE Questions Youth Baseball Team in NYC Park, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell Are Engaged, and Lizzo Speaks Out on Body Shaming
On today’s BET Current: A youth coach says ICE agents confronted his all-American team on the Upper West Side, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell are headed down the aisle, and Lizzo delivers a heartfelt message on body acceptance.
07/14/2025
02:53
BET Current: Rihanna’s Raising Rebels, Shaq Checks RGIII Over Angel Reese, and Wemby’s Back on the Court
Rihanna shows up glowing (and growing) at the Smurfs premiere with her sons and baby bump in tow, Shaquille O’Neal fiercely defends Angel Reese amid RGIII’s racist trolling, and Victor Wembanyama gets cleared to hoop again after a scary injury pause.
07/17/2025
01:37
The Impact Report: Climate Crisis, the IRS, and the New Fight for Education Rights
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
07/17/2025
02:38
BET Current: Caitlin Clark, WNBA All-Stars Demand Better Pay; Sexyy Red Doubles Down on Drake; Meagan Good Eyes Motherhood
Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, and over 40 WNBA stars rally for real change during All-Star weekend negotiations. Sexyy Red makes it known she’s sticking beside Drake despi
07/21/2025
01:37
The Impact Report: Why the Fight for Black Equity Is in a State of Emergency
From slashed funding at historic institutions to rising student debt at HBCUs, Black communities are facing coordinated threats masked as policy shifts. Here’s what you need to know this week—and why it matters more than ever.
07/24/2025
02:35
BET Current: Denzel Washington Talks Faith, Turning Down Roles, and His New Film 'Highest 2 Lowest'
The legendary actor says he only takes on projects that feel right in his spirit as he reunites with Spike Lee and Jeffrey Wright.
08/11/2025
01:46
The Impact Report: From Philanthropy to Policing: How This Week’s Power Shifts Will Shape Black America
A $200 million Black Freedom Fund, a federal takeover of D.C.’s police, and escalating federal overreach reveal the sweeping changes—and risks—facing Black communities now.
08/15/2025
02:39
BET Current: Venus Williams Gets a Barbie, Texas Dems Return to the Fight, and Stimulus Rumors Debunked
While Venus is immortalized in doll form for her Grand Slam legacy and equal pay fight, Texas Democrats trickle back after stalling GOP redistricting plans. Meanwhile, the IRS confirms: no new stimulus checks are coming—despite online buzz.
08/19/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
New NormalTyler Perry's Sistas
Maurice schools newly single Sabrina on casual hookups, Andi hits a legal snag with Dr. Cruise, and Zac finds comfort in an unlikely source. All New Sistas. Tonight, 9/8c on BET
08/20/2025
Promo
00:30
New NormalTyler Perry's Sistas
Maurice schools newly single Sabrina on casual hookups, Andi hits a legal snag with Dr. Cruise, and Zac finds comfort in an unlikely source. All New Sistas. Next Wednesday, 9/8c on BET
08/15/2025
Promo
00:15
Mardi Gras Mishaps
The classmates are divided at the Zulu Parade for their History of Mardi Gras class final, a philosophy debate gets heated, and Saucy Santana's partying continues to creates more tension in the house. Next Tuesday, 9/8c on BET
08/13/2025
Promo
00:30
Heavy Is The CrownTyler Perry's Sistas
Sabrina confronts her betrayers, and Andi digs into a grave case, while Karen sinks deeper into postpartum struggles. Wednesday 9/8c on BET on BET
08/11/2025