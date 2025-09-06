Vaseline Delivers Awards Show Glam and Glow at Beauty Village | BET Experience 2025
06/13/2025
Glow-up with Vaseline at BETX’s Beauty Village
Buju Banton Shakes Up the BET Experience With Rebel Music Return to L.A.
Reggae legend Buju Banton returned to Los Angeles after two decades, delivering a powerful performance at the BET Experience 2025. From nostalgic hits to spiritual moments and a bold call to protect reggae’s roots, Banton proved his rebel music still resonates across generations.
06/09/2025
05:08
Kicking It With The Comics: Night 1
Get a sneak peak into comedy's biggest night with Chris Spencer, Rickey Smiley and Sheryl Underwood as they talk about the legacy of BET and how they got their start and what makes a great comedian.
06/09/2025
03:24
Kicking It With The Comics: Night 2
Flex Alexander, Chris Spencer, Rickey Smiley and Buddy Lewis talk about the early days of BET and Comic View and some of the amazing hosts that were featured throughout the years.
06/09/2025
01:50
Open Casting Call: Day 1
Think you have what it takes to be a star? Watch as hopefuls step up to the mic for a chance to get feedback from our casting experts at BET Open Casting Call, Day 1.
06/09/2025
08:20
Open Casting Call: Day 2
See who got a call back on Day 2 of the BETX Open Casting Call and who got the judges attention. Our judges give tips on what truly makes a star.
06/09/2025
06:17
BETX Celebrity Basketball Game
Join us at the Sports Village at this year’s BETX Celebrity Basketball Game for a chance to see a star‑studded lineup of musicians, athletes, and influencers hitting the court in a high‑energy showcase of celebrity talent, hoops action, and trash talking.
06/09/2025
04:03
BETX Beauty Village: Sistas Salon
The cast of Sistas comes to the BETX Beauty Village to meet and greet fans while they get pampered and all things self care at the "Sistas Salon".
06/10/2025
04:27
BETX Main Stage Recap Day 1
Get an exclusive all-access look behind the scenes at the BETX 2025 Main Stage - where legendary stars like Crime Mob, Amerie, and Mario performed their hottest hits for a hyped crowd, shared some laughs and dropped some jewels in backstage interviews.
06/11/2025
01:00
01:00
SheaMoisture Brings Black Beauty to the Forefront at Beauty Village | BET Experience 2025
From celebrity stylist services to wash day essentials, SheaMoisture's Touch Up & Go Salon empowered beauty at BETX’s Beauty Village.
06/13/2025
01:00
Dove Brings Self-Care and Floral Magic to Beauty Village | BET Experience 2025
Dove invited fans to celebrate self-love with floral crowns, sensory moments, and radiance from Crown to Toe at Beauty Village during the BET Experience.
06/13/2025
01:14
SheaMoisture Keeps It Fresh at the BET Celebrity Basketball Game | Deodorant-Powered Play
SheaMoisture Deodorant brought freshness and fire to the BET Celebrity Basketball Game. Watch game-day highlights, MVP moves, and moments that sweat couldn’t stop.
06/13/2025
01:10
BETX Music Stage Presented by Heinz
During our 2025 event, Heinz and BET provided fans with one of the biggest music performances in BETX history via the BETX Music Stage! Check out this exclusive performance from the one and only Mustard!
06/16/2025
07:09
BETX Main Stage Day 2
Performance and interviews with Laila, Bia, LaRussell, Khalan FrFr
06/17/2025
07:06
BETX Beauty Village: Sistas Salon Day 2 Highlights
Sistas Cast Meet & Greet & Panel Day 2 Highlights
06/23/2025
01:00
11:06
BETX: Roots Picnic "Class of '95" at the Hollywood Bowl
1995. The year the sound shifted. The mic became mythic. And a generation of emcees, lyricists, and producers redefined the culture—one bar and beat at a time. Now, thirty years later… The legendary Roots crew brings together the architects of that golden year— Artists who didn’t just drop albums... They dropped classics. BET Experience grants you access behind the scenes of this moment in hip hop history. This isn’t just a concert. It’s a reunion of icons. A celebration of the music that made us—and still moves us.
06/24/2025
