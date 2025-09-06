BETX Main Stage Recap Day 1

BETX: Roots Picnic "Class of '95" at the Hollywood Bowl

1995. The year the sound shifted. The mic became mythic. And a generation of emcees, lyricists, and producers redefined the culture—one bar and beat at a time. Now, thirty years later… The legendary Roots crew brings together the architects of that golden year— Artists who didn’t just drop albums... They dropped classics. BET Experience grants you access behind the scenes of this moment in hip hop history. This isn’t just a concert. It’s a reunion of icons. A celebration of the music that made us—and still moves us.