MEEK MILL, YG, A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE AND BLUEFACE ADDED TO BETX FRIDAY LINE-UP

Visit The Official BET Experience page at https://www.betexperience.com and get your tickets now

New York, NY- April 23, 2019 - BET Networks announces update to its STAPLES Center concerts line-up at the 7th annual BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola® taking place Thursday, June 20- Sunday, June 23. On Thursday, June 20 the star-studded all-female line-up titled “Ladies (U)nite!” includesMary J. Blige, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Queen Naija and Bri Steves. On Friday, June 21, Meek Mill, YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Blueface are set to take the stage by storm. On Saturday, June 22, Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, City Girls and Trippie Redd will close out the BET Experience STAPLES Center concerts.

BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola® will deliver the ultimate four-day event that will showcase the best in culture, music and entertainment. Interactive and ticketed events at the BET Fan Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center will include new and returning fan-favorite activations that include the Celebrity Basketball Game, Celebrity Meet & Greets, seminars and more.

VIP Packages for the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE are on sale NOW. In addition to VIP amenities throughout the weekend and incredible seats for STAPLES Center shows, four levels of BETX VIP Packages offer guests the only opportunity to purchase tickets to the highly anticipated BET Awards, broadcast live from Microsoft Theater. Full package amenities and pricing for the Diamond, Platinum, Gold Plus and Gold Packages can be found by visiting https://www.betexperience.com or by calling (877) 234-8425.

General tickets for the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola® are available NOW at http://www.axs.com/betexperience .

Follow the BET Experience on Twitter @betexperience for the latest and greatest and join the hottest conversation by using #BETEXPERIENCE. Feel free to also check us out online at http://www.betexperience.com .

Opportunity for media to apply for BET Experience press credentials will be announced at a later date.

To pitch your client for BET Experience-specific opportunities please email betxtalent@bet.net .

About BET Networks

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)(NASDAQ:VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 85 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, France and South Korea. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.

