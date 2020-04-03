Michigan Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For Nurses Fighting Coronavirus Outbreak

Allen Marshall is a hero.

Coronavirus is letting us see humanity’s true colors. While the government figures out how to deal with the long-term effects of the global pandemic, it’s ordinary citizens who are stepping up to help in their communities.

In Michigan, a man named Allen Marshall has used his $900 in savings to purchase gas for nurses on the frontlines fighting the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday and Thursday of this week, Marshall stood near an Exxon gas station near the Detroit Medical Center holding a sign reading “FREE GAS FOR NURSES.”

"With all that is going on with the coronavirus, I wanted to thank the essential workers the best way that I can," Marshall explained to regional CNN affiliate WDIV. "I really don't need that tool and thought this was a better way to spend the money."

Marshall pointed out that it just takes “a small gesture” of this sort to show someone you care. 

His small gesture has already touched many hearts, and will hopefully spur others to do the same.

