Jacob Blake’s Family Is Seeking Therapy For His Three Sons After Police Shooting

Jacob Blake sons witnessed their father get shot in the back by police and now they are scarred for life, according to Blake’s uncle. TMZ reports, Justin Blake, Jacob’s uncle, told them the children “are in desperate need of professional help, and the family is already looking for an appropriate therapist or team of therapists.”

He also revealed the family has reviewed two services and they will decide where to take the children in the next few days. TMZ also reports, “The kids are extremely emotional, and waiting will only exacerbate the situation.”



They also reportedly have not visited or FaceTimed with their father because the family is afraid it could be too traumatic.

Blake’s sons who saw the shooting are 3, 5 and 8 years old. Blake reportedly has three other children but their ages are not known.

A viral video from August 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, showed Blake walking towards his vehicle as officers had their guns drawn on him. An officer began shooting at Blake multiple times as soon as he entered the car.

The 29-year-old father had reportedly been trying to break up a fight between two women when the police were called to the scene.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Jacob Blake’s father said there are “eight holes” in his son’s body and he’s paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors aren’t sure if he is permanently paralyzed.



The officers involved in Blake’s shooting have been placed on administrative leave and the incident is being turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to CNN, the officer who shot Blake has been identified as Rusten Sheskey. He has been with the Kenosha police department for seven years. The other officers involved in the shooting will reportedly be identified soon.

