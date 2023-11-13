Soul Train Awards 2023: Doechii's Best Glam Hair Moments

She eats every time!

We Love The Bantu-Do

Doechii in her bantu knots as she performs onstage as Doja Cat Kicks Off The Scarlet Tour on October 31, 2023, in San Francisco, California.

Photo By Getty

Yes Bust Down

Doechii in this bust down as she attends The Model Experience's Fashion Week Festival at Los Angeles Convention Center on September 30, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Photo By Getty

Miss Pin Up Gworl

Doechii is all pinned up as she attends The Dinah 2023 at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs on September 22, 2023, in Palm Springs, California.

Photo By Getty

Swoop It Girl, Swoop It!

Doechii is swooping it up as she attends the 2023 Music in Action Awards Hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition at The Beverly Hilton on September 21, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

Rockstar Glam!

Doechii in this bumped-up, rockstar hair glam as she attends Cardi B Post-VMA Bash with Casamigos and Sprite on September 13, 2023, in New York City.

Photo By Getty

Bust It Down And Show Out Doechii

Doechii better give us a good bust down under this hat as she attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey.

Photo By Getty

Give Us The Curls Girl!

Doechii is giving us curls as she attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week September 2023: The Shows at Spring Studios on September 10, 2023, in New York City.

Photo By Getty