Empire of Love: Viola & Julius’ 25-Year Reign
04/08/2025
From co-stars to soulmates, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon built a legacy of love and storytelling. As G20 and a new Prime Video project near, they reflect on their journey and
03:41
Behind the Scenes with Viola Davis and Julius Tennon: BET Captures Black Love, Legacy, and Action-Star EnergyBET Immersed
As Viola Davis and Julius Tennon team up to promote G20, their new action-thriller on Prime Video, BET goes behind the scenes of our exclusive shoot to capture the couple’s undeniable chemistry, playful banter, and the power moves they’re making on—and off—the screen.
04/10/2025
