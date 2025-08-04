BET Immersed
Sisterhood Saved Me: Amber Mike and Laila Odom on Faith, Cancer, and Chosen Family
05/12/2025
A story of surviving and thriving—Amber and Laila share how friendship, prayer, and fierce love got them through life’s hardest battles.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
15:34
Empire of Love: Viola & Julius’ 25-Year ReignBET Immersed
From co-stars to soulmates, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon built a legacy of love and storytelling. As G20 and a new Prime Video project near, they reflect on their journey and
04/08/2025
03:41
Behind the Scenes with Viola Davis and Julius Tennon: BET Captures Black Love, Legacy, and Action-Star EnergyBET Immersed
As Viola Davis and Julius Tennon team up to promote G20, their new action-thriller on Prime Video, BET goes behind the scenes of our exclusive shoot to capture the couple’s undeniable chemistry, playful banter, and the power moves they’re making on—and off—the screen.
04/10/2025
01:36
Behind the Scenes with Victoria Monét and HazelBET Immersed
Go behind the lens with Victoria Monét and her daughter Hazel during their heartwarming shoot—moments of music, magic, and making memories.
05/07/2025
20:14
Victoria Monét on Motherhood, Music, and Making Her MarkBET Immersed
Watch the full interview with Victoria Monét as she opens up about raising Hazel, winning big after years behind the scenes, and why this is just the beginning of her mogul era.
05/07/2025
04:59
Timiza Sanyika on Legacy, Liberation, and Loving Yourself Out LoudBET Immersed
The BET executive reflects on her radical upbringing, healing through wellness, and why being raised by revolutionaries shaped her mission to uplift Black voices today.
05/12/2025
04:47
Kim Paige and Her Daughter Morgan on Power, Peace, and Choosing Each OtherBET Immersed
A moving look at evolution between mother and daughter, built on love, agency, and how Black women raise each other through every season.
05/12/2025
07:03
Sisterhood Saved Me: Amber Mike and Laila Odom on Faith, Cancer, and Chosen FamilyBET Immersed
A story of surviving and thriving—Amber and Laila share how friendship, prayer, and fierce love got them through life’s hardest battles.
05/12/2025
06:58
Robi Reed and the Women Who Raised—and Walk With—HerBET Immersed
The casting icon sits down with her sisters and daughter for a rare, emotional tribute to legacy, love, and the power of showing up—for each other, and for the culture.
05/12/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024