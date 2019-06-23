BET Experience Exclusive: Katlyn Nichol - "Before I Let Go"

BET Experience - BLX: Kiana Lede Is at the BET Awards
Kiana Lede chats about performing at the BET Awards.
Kiana Lede chats about performing at the BET Awards.
Earvin "Magic" Johnson talks about choosing investments.
The women make a discovery on Roxanne's phone that leads them to Kalinda's killer, Vanessa shares big news with Marques, and a scorned adversary sends a Nia a message.
Coko's absence leads to a disastrous SWV performance in Australia, and Pepa and Salt address the tension with Spin head-on.
COMMENTS