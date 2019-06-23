Season 2019 Clip (04:02)
4 days ago BET Experience Exclusive: Katlyn Nichol - "Before I Let Go"

BET Experience Exclusive: Katlyn Nichol - "Before I Let Go"

R&B sensation Katlyn Nichol takes the stage to perform a rendition of Beyoncé's interpretation of the Maze featuring Frankie Beverly hit "Before I Let Go."

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows