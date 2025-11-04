Michael Jordan’s Role 'NBA on NBC' To Remain Very Limited

If you’re expecting Michael Jordan to play a large role in NBC/Peacock’s NBA coverage then you're in for a surprise.

According to Front Office Sports, “MJ: Insights to Excellence” series where he serves as “special contributor” to the brand’s NBA coverage, Jordan could do 2-3 more sitdown interviews, as NBC’s Mike Tirico has conducted the “MJ: Insights to Excellence.”

In his first interview, Jordan shared how much he missed the game.

“Love it like you wouldn’t believe… Honestly I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts and go out and play the game of basketball today, because that’s who I am. That type of competition is what I live for.” Jordan said. “And I miss it. I miss that aspect of playing the game of basketball, being able to challenge myself against what people see as great basketball, but it’s better for me to be sitting here talking to you as opposed to popping my achilles and being in a wheelchair for a while.”

In his second interview, Jordan was highly critical of the NBA's current policy of load management.

"Well, it shouldn't be needed, first and foremost," Jordan continued. "You know, I never wanted to miss a game because it was an opportunity to prove. It was something that I felt like the fans are there that watch me play. I want to impress that guy way up on top who probably worked his [butt] off to get a ticket or to get money to buy the ticket."

"I was going to find a way to get out there, even if I was a decoy," he said. "Well, once I got out there, you never know how -- pushing yourself -- you never know what happens, right? ... Next thing you know, the emotions, the situation, the need of the team. All those things catapulted me to, 'I'm going to gut this thing out.'"