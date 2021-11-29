3 Reasons Why We Adore Silk Sonic—Plus, A Look At Their Groovy Performance Looks At The 2021 Soul Train Awards!
Silk Sonic continues to win our hearts with their soulful sounds and groovy tunes. Composed of singers Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, the R&B super duo has managed to create the soundtracks that fit the mood of love and soul.
As we enjoy the festivities of the 2021 Soul Train Awards, take a look at the top 3 reasons why we absolutely love Silk Sonic. Plus, get a glimpse of the fashionable moments from the group’s onstage legendary performance that paid tribute to the iconic music and dance show, Soul Train.
Since The Beginning, Silk Sonic Has Made Their Their Mark On Music!
When Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released their debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic in March 2021, it was iconic. It also made it clear that we were witnessing a big moment in music. Their single "Leave the Door Open" alone had an aesthetic that quickly became a big mood.
Silk Sonic Pays Tribute To An Iconic Era In Music: The 1970s!
If you haven’t noticed, Silk Sonic often pays tribute to a pivot time in both fashion and music—the 1970s. If you may pay attention to their groovy music videos, you will notice that the duo frequently show love to the soulful music that changed the way we dance and groove. It only made sense that the pair paid homage to the late and great Don Cornelius and Soul Train during the awesome performance of their new song, Fly As Me.
Silk Sonic Has Iconic Style!
Whew! You cannot celebrate the dynamic duo without highlighting their suave 70s-inspired performance gear. For the 2021 Soul Train Awards, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. continued to show off their smooth swag in coordinated cream-colored looks, which were both properly styled with trendy shades. Always a mood!