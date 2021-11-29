3 Reasons Why We Adore Silk Sonic—Plus, A Look At Their Groovy Performance Looks At The 2021 Soul Train Awards!

If you haven’t noticed, Silk Sonic often pays tribute to a pivot time in both fashion and music—the 1970s. If you may pay attention to their groovy music videos, you will notice that the duo frequently show love to the soulful music that changed the way we dance and groove. It only made sense that the pair paid homage to the late and great Don Cornelius and Soul Train during the awesome performance of their new song, Fly As Me.