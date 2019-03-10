The Glam Gap

- All Videos
- 15:01ExclusiveThe High Costs of Black Women's HairBlack beauty experts discuss the amount of time and money they spend on their hair and explain how their higher costs have become the norm.10/03/2019
- 07:42ExclusiveFashion Designer Nichole Lynel on Making Her First MillionNichole Lynel, CEO and Creative Director of her eponymous fashion line, breaks down her hustle and how she sets her designs apart in the age of fast fashion.04/20/2020
- 07:26HighlightBlogger Mattie James Balances Motherhood And Business HustleBlogger, lifestyle guru and mommy of three Mattie James breaks down the secret to her stylish hustle, balancing motherhood with pursuing her dreams and what it's really like to be an influencer.05/06/2020
- 06:26ExclusiveCarol's Daughter Lisa Price on Her Natural Hair Care EmpireLisa Price, founder of Carol's Daughter, opens up about her legacy in the natural hair care industry, her weight loss journey and the most valuable lesson that her mother taught her.05/13/2020
- 07:29ExclusiveGlam Gap: How Ursula Stephen Built Her BrandStylist Ursula Stephen reflects on working with celebs from Rihanna to Kandi Burruss, her own relationship with her hair and spills the real tea on being a celebrity hair stylist.05/20/2020
- 09:24ExclusiveGlam Gap: Beauty Guru Lauren Napier's Formula For SuccessLauren Napier shares her journey from celebrity makeup artist to beauty entrepreneur and breaks down the secret behind her innovative makeup remover wipes.05/25/2020
- 06:42ExclusiveGlam Gap: Aishetu Dozie Went From Banking to BeautyAishetu Fatima Dozie, founder and CEO of Bossy Cosmetics, breaks down her transition from Wall Street to the beauty industry and why she loves being called "bossy."05/28/2020
Latest News
- Glam Gap: Rebekah Aladdin Is Hollywood's Secret Beauty WeaponThe Makeup artist has been making stars look gorgeous.04/26/2021
- Glam Gap: Fearless Costume Designer Brea Stinson Wants To Tell You The Secret To Her SuccessShe is committed to building solidarity in the industry.04/26/2021
- Harlem’s Fashion Row Founder Brandice Daniel On Staying Encouraged Despite The Challenges Of The Fashion Industry“HFR has never been about Brandice Daniel,” she tells BET.03/04/2021
- Glam Gap: Model And Content Creator Micaéla Verrelien On Staying Authentic In A Cut-Throat Industry“I want my content to inspire love,” she tells BET02/25/2021
- Luxury Boutique Owner Telsha Anderson On Opening A Business In The Middle Of A PandemicShe shares the struggles of being a Black woman in fashion.02/17/2021
About The Glam Gap
The Glam Gap is a digital series that investigates inclusivity in the beauty industry, the cost of black hair care and other racial disparities Black women face in America.