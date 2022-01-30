10 Shocking Reveals From Janet Jackson’s Two-Part Explosive Documentary





Lifetime and A&E on Jan. 28 released a highly explosive, very intimate two-part documented look at Janet Jackson’s life. If you haven’t been living under a rock as Janet Jackson was being discussed online, you’d know and understand just why the pop and R&B icon is notoriously private.



With a litany of scrutiny from the press, wild rumors and scandals that involved her late brother, Michael Jackson, and the fight for control over the course of her four decade career — Ms. Jackson has been very careful to keep her personal affairs out of the spotlight — until now. The release of the four-hour documentary has been riveting AF as she is finally ready to pull back the velvet rope.