Garcelle Beauvais Says Andy Cohen's Apology 'Meant a Lot' After 'RHOBH' Reunion

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is dishing about the fallout from the reunion show where co-star Lisa Rinna trashed her memoir. Per People Magazine, Beauvais told E! News that she appreciated getting a public apology from show producer and What What Happens Live host Andy Cohen for not acknowledging her feelings during the exchange.

“We spoke. Absolutely. He called me before he put out the apology and, you know, he's great," she told E! News. "There were a lot of things that were missed during the reunion and it was really sad and unfortunate."

She added, "But, I like Andy and I think the fact that he stood up and said something meant a lot.”

The controversy comes out of last week’s RHOBH reunion where Rinna, 59, revealed that she had thrown Beauvais’ memoir, Love Me As I Am, in the trash in what became a viral moment on the show and social media.

"I have to be honest: I'm the one that tossed Garcelle's book in the trash," Rinna confessed. The former soap star said she was still angry at Beauvais for talking about her daughter’s eating disorder on the show—breaking an internal code.

When it came up during the reunion, Cohen skipped over the topic. On his Sirius XM radio show, Radio Andy, he said, "I need to sincerely apologize."

He continued (in audio that was captured by the fan page Queens of Bravo), saying Beauvais was owed an apology: "Not only for [my] diverting the topic but for not returning, even worse, to the serious conversation that was at hand."

One social media user noted, “Honestly, the book in the trash - and @Andy’s abhorrent behavior at the reunion - is one big metaphor for how Garcelle is treated on this show. It’s infuriating… and heartbreaking. #RHOBH.”