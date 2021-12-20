EXCLUSIVE: Christina Milian Dishes On Self-Care As A Busy Mom, Plus The Importance Of Having A Healthy Smile!

Christina Milian knows the importance of having a healthy smile. The mother-of-three recently chatted with BET Lifestyle about why she partnered with Crest and Oral-B to join the #ClosingtheSmileGap initiative, a movement created to help those in underserved communities have access to the best in dental health through education and oral health products. This year, the brands will help close the smile gap for 2 million families across 10 states.

“It’s really important to have a healthy smile. I go to the dentist every six months to get my cleaning,” Milian shared with BET.com about her dental routine. “It’s super important to me. I brush my teeth anywhere between two to three times a day, and I carry floss with me in my purse everywhere that I go, so I'm always flossing.”

The star has made it a point to pass on her dental hygiene to her young children. She explained, “My son Isaiah, he thinks it's cool to brush his teeth, which I love. He sees me with my rechargeable toothbrush, and it just looks cool. Anything I have, he thinks is cool. I let him brush my teeth, and I brush his little teeth.”

When the actress and singer-songwriter is not bonding with her little ones, the multitasking mom is diving into self-care. “I like to work on fitness,” she reveals. “I'm in Paris right now, and I just love to walk. I walk everywhere. When I'm walking by myself, I just have peace of mind and a lot of clarity. I can kind of work through anything that's happening in my life when I actually get to exercise. And then every now and then, I'll get my nails done. That is the moment I have peace.”

She goes on to praise her husband Matt Pokora for being such a great partner and cheerleader for her to pursue her dreams. “I have a great partner in my husband, he's really great. We’re equally great parents. I feel like once I had my kids, they really kind of sparked my engine. I learned that I could be a great mom and do all of those things by just multitasking and making sure that they were the priority.”

She concludes, “I love to work on things that I'm fueled with passion for. I don't do the things that don't excite me because it takes time away from my kids.”