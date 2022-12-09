Michelle Obama’s New Liberated Looks Remind Us Why She is A Fashion Icon

We all remember those cool classic looks that helped shape former First Lady Michelle Obama into the fashion icon she is today. From President Joe Biden’s inauguration, where she blew everyone away with her stylish plum-colored turtleneck, flared pants, and oversized belt, or when she wore the iconic lime color custom Isabel Toledo dress and coat at the Inaugural parade in 2009, Mrs. Obama has always had a style all her own.

She has been the face of elegance and class while staying in tune with the modern looks of today. Most recently, the author and mom of two has been on her book tour promoting, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times", and her fits have been on point but also been a switch up making us think we need to up our style game.

Here are some of her most fashionable moments on tour so far.