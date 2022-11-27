Porsha Williams, Simon Guobadia Have American Wedding Ceremony

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia have tied the knot – again!

On Friday (Nov. 25), the Real Housewives of Atlanta alumni and the Nigerian-born businessman married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta.

According to PEOPLE, The next day (Nov. 26), the newlyweds said their nuptials in a Methodist church in Atlanta, in front of 350 guests. Those in attendance included fellow co-stars of Housewives Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kandi Burruss, Monyetta Shaw, Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora. Rickey Smiley along with T.I. and wife Tiny Harris were also in attendance.

Williams, 41, made her way down with her brother Hosea Williams III, as singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, a gospel choir and a 40-piece orchestra sang “For Every Mountain.”

Williams told PEOPLE that she “definitely want the Lord to be in the place. I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I’m from the south, so I love being in church. I’ve never been married in a church and Simon’s never been married in a church, so It’s going to be a new experience for both of us.”

The wedding reception ball was held at the St. Regis Atlanta, where Dru Hill performed “Beauty Is Her Name.”

“I really wanted to hear the song ‘Beauty Is Her Name,” Williams said. “I have always thought about having on a wedding dress and dancing to it. And then my husband would say, ‘Beauty Is Her Name.’ I love Dru Hill and am so glad the whole group is back together.”

Williams and Guobadia, 57, didn’t exchange wedding bands during the November 25 ceremony but did the next day.