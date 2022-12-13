Hip Hop Legend Grand Daddy I.U. Dies At 54

Grand Daddy I.U., a rapper, producer and media host who was also an early gatekeeper of hip hop culture, has died. He was 54.

According to AllHipHop, the Cold Chillin’ emcee’s cause of death is not yet known. DJ Chuck Chillout, who was a longtime friend of the rapper, confirmed the news of GDIU’s passing via Facebook. Additionally, fellow Hip Hop legend Pete Rock also revealed to his followers that I.U. died.

I.U. emerged as an emcee during the late 1980s and became a leading artist on the iconic label Cold Chillin’ Records. He was signed to the imprint after the late Biz Markie heard his demo tape from his peer’s brother.

In 1990, Grand Daddy I.U. released his debut album, which contained the hit records “Sugar Free” and “Something New”, which peaked on the charts at No. 9 and No. 11 respectively.