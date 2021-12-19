Big Sean Claims Kanye Owes Him $6 Million And His Masters

Big Sean alleges that Kanye West owes him $6 million in royalties and his masters.

Following Kanye’s November appearance on REVOLT’s Drinks Champ series, Ye said signing Big Sean was “the worst thing he’s done in life.”

Sean, 33, signed to Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music in 2007 and has always praised the 44-year-old label owner for changing his life. After hearing what one of his idols said during his interview, Sean took to Twitter and said, “I can’t wait to get on Drink Champs now!!!”

In a clip posted by Hip Hop N More, Sean asked host N.O.R.E. how’d he feel if someone owed him millions of dollars while they’re up a significantly bigger amount. Sean, appearing calm yet clearly frustrated, preached being “loyal to a fault” while being owed more than what he was receiving.

Sean stated that he’s the only artist on the label with five studio albums under the label.

“If you up Bs and you owe me this money that probably ain’t nothing to him. That’s life-changing money for me,” he told the N.O.R.E. and co-host DJ EFN. “I put at least 30 million in this man’s pocket or more and he owes me money and he’s up billions.”

“I’m the only artist who has put out five albums under G.O.O.D Music. I’m the only one who put out back-to-back-to-back #1s, platinum albums, double platinum albums… By the way, being signed to Kanye is a golden opportunity,” he was sure to state. Sean brought up the irony of being one of the first to support Ye’s presidential candidate run in 2015. He added that whenever Ye needed a verse, inspiration or to catch a “vibe,” he traveled around the world and was there to assist.

“He texted me [after the Kanye interview aired] and said ‘I want to meet with you and your mom to begin healing on both sides and I was angry,” Sean said. “

In October, Sean revealed that he was no longer on G.O.O.D. Music, but said, “that’s a forever brotherhood, but business-wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal.”