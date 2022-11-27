Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Musician Muni Long Wins the ‘Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award’

Before earning her breakthrough single “Hrs and Hrs,” singer and songwriter Muni Long was putting in hours of work behind the scenes writing singles for hit singles for some of the industry’s biggest names, including Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, K. Michelle, and tons more.

At this year’s Soul Train Awards hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, Muni took home the win for the “Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,” presented by Mark Tallman and Michelle Mitchenor from BET+ original series First Wives Club.

During her acceptance speech, Muni gave a “shoutout to god” before adding, “you be showing out.” The singer, who revealed she’s been writing since she was eight years old, reflected on her extensive journey and the importance of never giving up on your aspirations. “Your dreams are valid; chase them. Don’t let anyone tell you can’t do it ‘cause you can,” she added.