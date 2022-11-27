WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Musician Muni Long Wins the ‘Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award’

The singer has written hits for some of the biggest names in the business for over a decade.
Muni Long Soul Train Awards 2022

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Muni Long performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
By Tabie Germain
November 26, 2022 / 8:30 PM

Before earning her breakthrough single “Hrs and Hrs,” singer and songwriter Muni Long was putting in hours of work behind the scenes writing singles for hit singles for some of the industry’s biggest names, including Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, K. Michelle, and tons more.

At this year’s Soul Train Awards hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, Muni took home the win for the “Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,” presented by  Mark Tallman and Michelle Mitchenor from BET+ original series First Wives Club.

RELATED: Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’

During her acceptance speech, Muni gave a “shoutout to god” before adding, “you be showing out.” The singer, who revealed she’s been writing since she was eight years old, reflected on her extensive journey and the importance of never giving up on your aspirations. “Your dreams are valid; chase them. Don’t let anyone tell you can’t do it ‘cause you can,” she added.

The songstress beat several equally talented musicians, including Mary, who was nominated for her record “Good Morning Gorgeous,” SZA for her single “I Hate U,” Ari Lennox with “Pressure,” and many more.

Soul Train Awards 2022Muni Long

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.