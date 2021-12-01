Police Arrest Man Charged With Murder Of Boston Mom

A man accused in the Thanksgiving Day slaying of a young Boston mother appeared in court Tuesday (Nov. 30) for an arraignment, CBS Boston reports.

Police arrested 22-year-old Leonard Robinson of Lowell, Mass., on Monday (Nov. 29) and charged him with murder in connection to the killing of Dejah Jenkins-Minus, the mother of a 2-month-old daughter. He was held without bail.

Police went to a house on Friday (Nov. 26) to conduct a well-being check on Jenkins-Minus and her daughter.

“Dejah was found in the house that he was living in alone, in his bedroom, which was locked when any witness or the police came to that location,” a prosecutor stated at the court hearing.

Jenkins-Minus, 22, had 58 stab wounds and a fractured neck when officers found her. The infant was unharmed.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced her dead, the Boston Herald reported. Later, the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries.

Robinson and Jenkins-Minus were reportedly in an on-again, off-again romantic relationship.