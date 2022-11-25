Toni Braxton Shares Which Rapper Asked Her To Sing At Their Wedding
Toni Braxton stopped by Jennifer Hudson’s talk show to dish about her holiday plans, sharing that she and her large family will be fellowshipping over Zoom this year. “We’ve already started cooking,” the Grammy Award-winning singer began. “The Braxton family starts two weeks out.”
She added that the family celebrates the holiday in a competitive way, “We have cookoffs. And, we’re going to be in different spots this year,” she said, according to Yahoo News. I’m going to be in LA, and some of the family’s going to be in Atlanta, so we’re going to eat on Zoom.”
She also shared some of the family’s recipes.
The wide-ranging conversation then turned when Braxton dished a few secrets including that rapper Lil Kim asked her to sing at her future wedding.
“She came up to me one day, she’s like ‘Toni, girl I love you. When I get married, I want you to sing at my wedding.’ And I said, Kimmy, you don’t want me to sing, I don’t have any happy love songs.” Braxton continued to detail the moment, explaining Lil Kim asked her to sing “You Mean The World To Me.”
“Girl, can’t nobody understand what you say, just sing the song,” Braxton said, laughing at the memory.
She also noted that why she is often told that babies are born to her music she added, “But, I don’t know why because they are sad love songs.”