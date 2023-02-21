Ray J Says ‘Book Your Hair Appointment’ After Learning How To Straighten Princess Love’s Hair—Check Out The Video!

Ray J is acquiring a new skill! The multi-hyphenate entertainer recently took to Instagram to show fans that he’s learning how to straighten his wife Princess Love’s hair with a flat iron.

“Book your hair appointment now! No house calls, just hit my boss / hair agent @princesslove” he captioned a video clip showing himself straightening his spouses’ natural tresses.

Over the weekend, Princess Love also shared a video on her Instagram Story showing her husband attempting to use a comb and flat iron to straighten her hair.

Check out the video below:

After being initially confused about the process, the entrepreneur successfully managed to achieve his goal. We’re glad to see the couple in good spirits!