Ray J Says ‘Book Your Hair Appointment’ After Learning How To Straighten Princess Love’s Hair—Check Out The Video!

The multi-hyphenate entertainer is learning a new skill.
Ray J and Princess Love attend a Hairshow After party at Medusa on August 21, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

By Tweety Elitou
February 21, 2023 / 12:40 PM

Ray J is acquiring a new skill! The multi-hyphenate entertainer recently took to Instagram to show fans that he’s learning how to straighten his wife Princess Love’s hair with a flat iron.

“Book your hair appointment now! No house calls, just hit my boss / hair agent @princesslove” he captioned a video clip showing himself straightening his spouses’ natural tresses.

Over the weekend, Princess Love also shared a video on her Instagram Story showing her husband attempting to use a comb and flat iron to straighten her hair.

Check out the video below:

After being initially confused about the process, the entrepreneur successfully managed to achieve his goal. We’re glad to see the couple in good spirits!

ICYMI: The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day with a lovely date night with their young children. 

RELATED | Ray J Happily Celebrates His 42nd Birthday With His Children: 'MY BIGGEST BDAY GIFT!' 

