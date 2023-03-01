WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
‘RHOA’ Star Drew Sidora And Husband Ralph Pittman File For Divorce One Hour Apart

The Bravo couple has been married since 2014.
Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman attend the Atlanta screening of Lifetime's "Line Sisters" at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square on Feb. 10, 2022.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Cheryl S. Grant
March 1, 2023 / 6:01 PM

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora and her husband, Ralph Pittman, have split after nearly nine years of marriage.

According to Today on Feb. 27 Pittman filed for divorce on the grounds that the marriage was  "irretrievably broken" and there was "no reasonable hope for reconciliation."

However, Sidora, who also submitted a petition, did so at 1:10 p.m., 61 minutes before Pittman who submitted his at 2:11 p.m, per TMZ. The Bravo couple listed different dates for their separation. Sidora’s Feb. 23, and Pittman listed it as Feb. 19.

The duo, who got engaged after three months of dating, tied the knot in Aug. 2014. The couple got engaged after three months of dating. Pittman wants joint custody of the two kids; they share a son Machai, 7, and a daughter Aniya, 5. Sidora is also a mom to a son, Josiah, 11, from a prior relationship.

