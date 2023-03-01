‘RHOA’ Star Drew Sidora And Husband Ralph Pittman File For Divorce One Hour Apart

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora and her husband, Ralph Pittman, have split after nearly nine years of marriage.

According to Today on Feb. 27 Pittman filed for divorce on the grounds that the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and there was "no reasonable hope for reconciliation."

However, Sidora, who also submitted a petition, did so at 1:10 p.m., 61 minutes before Pittman who submitted his at 2:11 p.m, per TMZ. The Bravo couple listed different dates for their separation. Sidora’s Feb. 23, and Pittman listed it as Feb. 19.