Music

Chance The Rapper And Dionne Warwick Unveil New Song “Nothing’s Impossible”

Their track is the result of one of the iconic singer’s exchanges of hilarious tweets between the Chicago artist.

(Photos from left: Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

By Alexis Reese
November 29, 2021

Chance The Rapper’s wish to team up with Dionne Warwick for a song has come true!

The duo has partnered for a new song “Nothing’s Impossible,” that dropped on streaming platforms on Nov. 26, and features Warwick’s beautiful vocals perfectly paired with Chance’s powerful prose.

“Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this,” she wrote on Twitter last year.

To which, Chance responded: “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is

amazing!,” adding “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”

Warwick later responded that she wanted to collaborate with the Grammy Award-winning creative.

On Friday (Nov. 26), the “That’s What Friends Are For” singer shared how excited she was about the release of the new song.

The proceeds from “Nothing’s Impossible” will go to charities of the artists’ choosing: SocialWorks and Hunger: Not Impossible.

