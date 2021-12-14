Mariah Carey On Being A Parent, Plus Find Out The Super Relatable Thing She Adores On Christmas Morning!

Mariah Carey is opening up about her parenting style, along with her favorite holiday traditions with family. Below, learn how the singer cares for her 10-year-old twins that she co-parents with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

While chatting with US Weekly about her new Mariah Menu at McDonald’s, the proud mom detailed that she wishes she could be a “cool mom” for Monroe and Moroccan, but it isn’t always that simple. “I’m going to have to quote Mean Girls and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’ There are no rules in this house,” Carey playfully shared before revealing, “No, there are rules in this house, that’s the difference.”

She added, “I want to be that — I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t. I hate that more than anything. I do want to be, like, ‘I’m not really a mom, I’m a cool mom.’ But you’re never a cool mom. Like, you just never are. And when you try, that’s when you’re really not. That’s why I’m just like, ‘I’m me, I hope you love me for me.”

As for the holidays, Carey went on to share that her daughter has an extra-long list for Christmas. “There are 66 items on her Christmas list,” she revealed before adding, “and then there is my son who has one very costly item, but I want to get it for him.”

Carey went on to share that she thoroughly enjoys watching her children open their presents on Christmas morning. “It’s fun. There’s really nothing like it,” she gushed.

As for the tradition that she’s developed with her family over the years, it’s an entire mood!

“I stay up really late. We have a lot of traditions and we start doing them all on the 23rd and then every night there’s another thing. So Christmas morning, I’ve already been up since 5 a.m. getting everybody’s packages together and this and that. [So] I’m just like, ‘You know what? I’m not opening my stuff until the next day,'” she explained. “We do breakfast and the kids open their presents and whoever wants to open their presents can do it. I just prefer to wait until I can actually look at it and be thankful. That means not when I just haven’t even slept. So, I go back to sleep and have the afternoon kind of moment.”