First Photo!: RHOA's Falynn Pina Gives Birth To A Healthy Baby Girl, Fiancé Calls Her 'Superwoman'

Welcome to the world, Emma Sang Pina! Over the holiday weekend, Falynn Pina announced the birth of her newborn daughter via Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted the first photo of her baby girl on Saturday (Nov. 27), along with a few details about her birth. “She’s absolutely perfect and healthy. 11.26.21,” the proud mom shared with her IG followers.

How cute are those little hands? So adorable!

When Emma was born, she reportedly weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces. "Falynn did such an amazing job," Falynn's fiancé Jaylan Banks told E! News. "She's literally Superwoman. Emma is beautiful and perfectly healthy."

Congratulations to Falynn and her fiancé, who announced they were expecting back in August with a 15-minute YouTube video.