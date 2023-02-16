LeVar Burton Celebrates His 66th Birthday With A Heartfelt Tribute From His Wife Of 30 Years: ‘My Breath Of LIFE’

LeVar Burton celebrated his 66th birthday on Thursday (Feb. 16)! To mark her husband’s big milestone, Stephanie Cozart Burton took to Instagram with a lovely birthday tribute.

“Guess who’s turning SEXTY SIX today! My hubby, my partner, my North Star - my breath of LIFE,” she captioned a lovely photo with her spouse. “Happy Birthday sweetie.”

Dressed to impress in stylish evening attire, the lovebirds seemed to be in good spirits as they posed for the camera.

ICYMI: In November, LeVar expressed his love and admiration for his wife of 30 years with a heartfelt Instagram post that celebrated her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life @stephaniecozartburton. A warrior goddess of the highest order, my ride or die,” he wrote. “May we love and laugh forever... or until the wheels fall off, whichever happens first!”

FYI: LeVar Burton and Stephanie Cozart Burton married in October 1992. The pair share one child.