BET Awards 2024: Cardi B's Sizzling Impact: Exploring the Emcee’s Most Fiery Musical Collaborations
Cardi B has consistently set the music industry ablaze with her powerful performances and unforgettable collaborations, becoming one of the most sought-after artists in the business. Known for her distinctive voice and bold personality, Cardi’s guest appearances on her peers’ records have produced some of the most iconic tracks of the last decade.
This year, the Bronx native's contributions have earned her three nominations at the upcoming BET Awards 2024, including "Best Female Hip Hop Artist” and “Best Collaboration” for her work on “Bongos” with frequent collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.
As we anticipate the BET Awards 2024, airing on Sunday, June 30, at 8 PM, let's revisit some of Cardi’s hottest guest verses. Don’t forget to tune in and catch all the excitement!
G-Eazy feat. A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, French Montana, Juicy J, Belly- “No Limit (Remix)”
Cardi’s feature on G-Eazy’s “No Limit (Remix)” brought an undeniable energy to the track. As the lone female emcee, her confident and unapologetic verse and her commanding presence helped the song become a staple in clubs and on the charts.
Offset feat. Cardi B - “Clout”
Partnering with her husband, Offset, Cardi B delivered a powerful verse on “Clout,” a track that addresses the pitfalls of fame and social media. Her fiery performance and personal connection to the song elevated it, making it a standout collaboration on Offset's album.
"I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin
Cardi’s collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin on "I Like It" perfectly blends Latin trap and hip-hop. Her fiery delivery and the song’s bilingual verses and nostalgic beat created a summer hit that showcased Cardi’s cultural versatility and wide appeal. The music video for the single has been viewed over 1.6 billion times on YouTube.
“Wild Side” with Normani
Cardi B's feature on Normani's "Wild Side" brought a powerful and sensual element to the song. Her confident and sultry verse perfectly complemented Normani's vocals, resulting in a mesmerizing collaboration that captivated listeners.
“Ring” feat. Kehlani
Cardi teamed up with R&B superstar Kehlani for this 2018 melodic single “Ring” from the emcee’s debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy. Cardi’s raw delivery added emotion to the track, creating a memorable collaboration.
GloRilla, Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
As fans eagerly await Cardi B's sophomore album, she has entertained them with a series of fiery guest features.
In 2022, Cardi B joined GloRilla on the remix of "Tomorrow," titled "Tomorrow 2." This collaboration was a hit and gave the Memphis rapper her first top-10 record.
Their partnership didn't end there. Recently, Cardi B and GloRilla teamed up again for the remix of GloRilla’s latest single, "Wanna Be," featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
Latto feat Cardi B - “Put It On Da Floor”
Released on June 2, 2023, the “Put It On Da Floor” remix marked the emcee’s first guest appearance of the year. Cardi boasts about her success and dominance in her verse, delivering lines that reflect her unapologetic confidence and resilience.
