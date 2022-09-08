Barack Obama Compliments Michelle Obama's Beauty During The Unveiling Of Their White House Portraits! [WATCH]

Former President Barack Obama has always shown love to his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama during public speaking engagements, and the formal unveiling of their official White House portraits on Wednesday (September 7) was no different!

“I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle,” Mr. Obama said. “Her grace, her intelligence, and the fact that she’s fine.”

The crowd quickly began to cheered while Mrs. Obama blushed and humbly shook her head. The eye-catching portrait of the former FLOTUS shows her gracefully seated on a red chaise while donning a vibrant blue gown.

Mr. Obama’s comments regarding the paintings didn’t stop there. He also thanked Robert McCurdy, the artist who created his portrait, for talking him out of wearing a tan suit.

“He paints people exactly the way they are, for better or worse,” Mr. Obama playfully said of the artist known to depict people in a very lifelike manner.

The 44th U.S. President continued describing the attention to detail and jokingly added that McCurdy, “refused my request to make my ears smaller.”

When Mrs. Obama took the podium after her husband, she playfully responded, “I’d like to thank my husband, first of all, for such spicy remarks.”

We love the chemistry!