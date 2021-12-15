Black-Owned Break-Out Fashion & Beauty Brands Of 2021

Last year amidst the pandemic that kept everyone mostly confined to their homes, the landscape of business changed for many companies—established and newcomers. According to a report from Digital Commerce 360, online retail sales increased 32.4% year over year in 2020 and are up 39% in Q1 2021, with many brands finding a way to cater to the new at-home lifestyle.

The past year served as a break-out year for many brands, landing them on must-have lists, acquiring major collaborations, selling out in minutes, and being worn by some of the most prominent celebrities and influencers. Noticeably there was an astronomical rise in the popularity of Telfar’s shopping totes, also known as the “Bushwick Birkin,” leaving everyone trying to get their hands on one of the famed bags.

At the same time, the designer Telfar Clemens navigated the new demand. For some fans of the bag, since its release in 2014, the sudden hype was a headache, but for the new fans and the brand, it was a step in the right direction for Telfar to be accessible to everyone, a mantra weaved in the brand’s ethos. A few other brands saw a meteoric rise in popularity throughout this year, much like Telfar in 2020.