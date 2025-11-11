Man Trades His Brown Eyes For Green With Risky Surgery

A new documentary, “Caterpillar,” follows David Taylor, a biracial man who traveled abroad to change his brown eyes to green using BrightOcular’s artificial-iris implants — a procedure not approved in the U.S. and tied to serious health risks. Reportedly , BrightOcular told customers the implant is a “United States-developed artificial iris implant,” but the company did not respond to requests for comment about the film.

Taylor, who has long remembered his father’s green eyes and faced racism as a biracial man, said he pursued the surgery believing “It’s going to make my life better.” BrightOcular arranged for Taylor and others to receive the implants at a hospital overseas in exchange for promotional material.

The procedure quickly took a toll. Taylor received the wrong shade, developed headaches, light sensitivity, and watery eyes, and doctors later concluded the implants were “just sitting somewhere where there’s no anatomical place for them to sit” and needed removal. He said he cannot afford another surgery. “This is scary, this s--- is scary... another operation,” he told the film.

A doctor in the documentary warned patients they “should avoid doing it... because there are chances of side effects,” and director Liza Mandelup said she was struck that patients proceeded despite the warning.

Medical literature backs the caution. A 2018 study found cosmetic iris implants can severely damage corneal integrity and urged urgent removal when problems arise.