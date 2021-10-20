Black Love!: Allyson Felix And Her Husband Renew Their Vows In A Lavish Ceremony

Track and field star Allyson Felix walked down the aisle for a second time this past Sunday. In a lavish ceremony at The Ebell of Los Angeles, the decorated Olympian renewed her vows to her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, surrounded by family and friends.

The 35-year-old wore a lace JINZA Couture gown with sheer sleeves, and her hair pulled back into a loose bun. Allyson walked down the aisle behind her adorable 2-year-old daughter, Camryn, who served as the cutest flower girl. Camryn wore a lace and tulle dress with a matching white bow on her head. Along with a note was pinned to her dress that read, “Daddy here comes mommy.” How sweet! See photos here and here!

The track and field champ shared photos from her beautiful day with bridesmaids stunning in black dresses and groomsmen donning black tuxedos. The family even changed into Allyson’s Athleta sneakers during the wedding reception. Now that’s our kind of party!

Her Instagram caption read: “Renewed my vows to my best friend in front of our loved ones,” the seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote. “It was more than I could have ever imagined. So thankful to God for this love and for blessing our family.”