Prayers Up: Westside Gunn Rushed To Hospital After Not Being Able To Breathe
Westside Gunn faced a very scary health situation that landed him in the hospital.
On Tuesday (December 21), the Buffalo rapper and Griselda Records co-founder shared a picture of himself on a stretcher in the presence of an EMT and the caption “Pray for me they had to call for emergency. I couldn’t breath, it’s under control now but otw to hospital. 2x this month.”
It isn’t clear what caused WSG to lose his breath. In 2020, he told his IG followers he briefly spent time in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The case was so serious that Gunn said it almost took his life.
“I have a confession to Make I’m a Corona Survivor,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I didn’t want anybody feeling sorry for me I had to thug it out for weeks I didn’t get to see my kids I went to the hospital feeling like I was breathing my last breath the fans and the love I was getting kept me strong.”
He continued: “I went on Tidal live and Fat Joe live but soon as I was done I was right back on the breathing machine. Today is the first time besides the hospital that I’m about to go outside in a month thx to the ppl who did know and held me down now I’m about to go harder than I ever have that shit tore me up inside I literally thought I was dead designing these clothes and @virgilabloh having my back and @djpremier sending me a beat kept me motivated.”