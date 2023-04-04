WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Travis Scott Settles With NYC Club Over Alleged Attack On Engineer

The rapper allegedly damaged a soundboard during the incident worth at least $12,000.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

By Paul Meara
April 4, 2023 / 12:23 PM

Travis Scott has reportedly settled with nightclub Nebula in New York City after allegedly attacking a sound engineer and damaging their equipment.

TMZ reports that the Houston rapper settled with the management of the club following the late February incident. It isn’t clear how much the rapper paid the club but the soundboard he allegedly damaged was worth at least $12,000.

A criminal investigation is still ongoing, but with the settlement, Scott will not face litigation from the venue.

Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN on July 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

"This remains an active investigation," a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said, according to TMZ.

The engineer involved claimed he was yelled at and punched in the face by Scott after his DJ set volume was turned down and suffered from issues in his neck and arms after the attack. The victim has reportedly ceased from cooperating with authorities investigating the alleged assault, which could make it hard on any potential legal case made.

No charges have been filed against Travis Scott so far.

