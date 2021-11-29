Kojey Radical’s Debut Album To Feature Maségo, Ego Ella May and More

Giving us a healthy and happy reason to celebrate, rising U.K. rap star Kojey Radical will release his debut LP, Reason To Smile, on March 4, 2022.



After dropping four EPs prior to this album, including Cashmere Tears, which featured artwork by the incomparable Shaina McCoy, this debut is highly anticipated by fans of the MOBO Awards-nominated talent.



“This is the first time I’ve done it to the scale and ambition of what I speak,” Kojey said in a statement. “Previously it’s been ‘I’m warming, I’m warming, I’m warming up.’ But I’m warm now — put me in the game.” This is big news for fans of the Asylum/Atlantic recording artist as Reason To Smile is set to feature guest appearances from Kelis, Tiana Major9, Maségo, Ego Ella May, Shaé Universe, Cashh, Lex Amor, and more, including Kojey’s mother.



Producers also include Blue Lab Beats, Cadenza, Swindle, and “War Outside” and “Gangsta,” which you can enjoy below, will be featured on the LP.



Described as a mix of grime-y hip hop, alternative rap and spoken word, Kojey Radical has been gaining momentum as a top-tier artist. “Gangsta,” a Swindle and Kz-produced offering, finds him reflecting on his mother’s hustle and ambition, plus how it influenced his own work ethic. “I think my momma was a gangsta, I think my daddy was a rolling stone, I was looking for some answers, while forgetting there was rice at home, that’s every day, that’s every day with it, yeah, and every night she would pray for me, [and] tell the devil [to] keep away from me. [She’d] feed my soul and fix a plate for me.



Reason To Smile will follow Cashmere Tears, a 10-track effort from 2019, which delivered dope singles such as “Same Boat” with Mereba and “500 Likes” with The HeavyTrackerz.



Watch Kojey Radical’s “Gangsta” video below, and mark your calendars for when his debut album hits DSPs everywhere on Mar. 4.